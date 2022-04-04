MAYORS WITH MANDATES?

Date: April 4, 2022 - Affairs

DUBLIN CHAMBER of Commerce is most optimistic in suggesting that a new role of Minister for Dublin be created. The organisation’s President, Vincent Harrison, opines that a cabinet place should be reserved for the interests of the capital city in the event that plans for a directly elected mayor continue to stall. Aside from likely... Read more »

