DUBLIN CHAMBER of Commerce is most optimistic in suggesting that a new role of Minister for Dublin be created. The organisation’s President, Vincent Harrison, opines that a cabinet place should be reserved for the interests of the capital city in the event that plans for a directly elected mayor continue to stall. Aside from likely... Read more »
MAYORS WITH MANDATES?
DUBLIN CHAMBER of Commerce is most optimistic in suggesting that a new role of Minister for Dublin be created. The organisation’s President, Vincent Harrison, opines that a cabinet place should be reserved for the interests of the capital city in the event that plans for a directly elected mayor continue to stall. Aside from likely... Read more »