FILM REVIEW: THE CELLAR

Date: April 12, 2022 - Behind the Scenes

The Cellar


BRENDAN MULDOWNEY’S The Cellar is a familiar haunted-house B-movie of a type that his film’s characters need to have studiously avoided in order to willingly move into the bargain mansion, open the cellar door and drop the stylus on a highly suspect acetate disc. Brian and Keira Woods (Eoin Macken and Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert),... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber