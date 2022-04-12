BRENDAN MULDOWNEY’S The Cellar is a familiar haunted-house B-movie of a type that his film’s characters need to have studiously avoided in order to willingly move into the bargain mansion, open the cellar door and drop the stylus on a highly suspect acetate disc. Brian and Keira Woods (Eoin Macken and Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert),... Read more »
FILM REVIEW: THE CELLAR
BRENDAN MULDOWNEY’S The Cellar is a familiar haunted-house B-movie of a type that his film’s characters need to have studiously avoided in order to willingly move into the bargain mansion, open the cellar door and drop the stylus on a highly suspect acetate disc. Brian and Keira Woods (Eoin Macken and Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert),... Read more »