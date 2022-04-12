MUCH OF the commentary surrounding Clare Daly and Mick Wallace betrays a lack of understanding about the European Union apparatus. It certainly underlines the sorry state of how EU affairs have long been covered. Perhaps it’s because Ireland has, erm, only ever sent its highest calibre of politician to early retirement in Brussels that people... Read more »
GOOD EUROPEANS?
MUCH OF the commentary surrounding Clare Daly and Mick Wallace betrays a lack of understanding about the European Union apparatus. It certainly underlines the sorry state of how EU affairs have long been covered. Perhaps it’s because Ireland has, erm, only ever sent its highest calibre of politician to early retirement in Brussels that people... Read more »