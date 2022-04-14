IRISH TIMES TAKES ON ZELENSKYY

Date: April 14, 2022 - Affairs

Liam Kennedy


THE FORCES of revisionism are nothing if not vigilant, maintaining watch even as the headlines are dominated by war, inflation and climate crisis. The Irish Times resumed its campaign against Republicanism on Wednesday with a column from historian Liam Kennedy, who argues that the Ukrainian famine of the early 1930s should not be conflated with... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber