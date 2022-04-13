WATT NEXT?

Date: April 13, 2022 - Affairs

Robert Watt

Robert Watt


WHAT AN intriguing battle royale permeates the highest levels of Ireland’s health service. It seems forgotten now that it was Simon Harris and his failure to get on top of this portfolio that effectively sank the executive led by Leo Varadkar. Micheál Martin today has his own issues and personalities to face down. With the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber