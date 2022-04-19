JACK KENNEDY’S SWANSONG

Date: April 19, 2022 - Affairs

Jack Kennedy


JACK KENNEDY has certainly had a colourful tenure as editor of Trinity News, and shows no let up as the conclusion of his stint at the helm of the student rag approaches. Among those he publicly accused of having “blood on their hands” in the wake of the recent double murder in Sligo were the... Read more »

