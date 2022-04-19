TURF AT THE TOP

Date: April 19, 2022 - Affairs

Eamon Ryan

Eamon Ryan


DAVID MCCOURT’S National Broadband Ireland is under pressure to get a move on after serious criticism from the Public Accounts Committee last week. With less than 10,000 of over half a million target premises connected so far, the Dáil’s spending watchdog is the latest to question if the state is getting value for money from... Read more »

