JENNIFER ZAMPARELLI’S RTÉ ADVANTAGE

Date: April 13, 2022 - Affairs

Jennifer Zamparelli


WITH VARIOUS hosting gigs on the go, Jennifer Zamparelli’s star continues to rise at RTÉ, and her bank account is waltzing upwards in response. As well as hosting her three-hour weekday radio show on 2fm, the Dubliner has just finished hosting Dancing with the Stars and is about to begin the quiz show Home Advantage.... Read more »

