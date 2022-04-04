THAT UNIONISM has made a rod for its own back has been a staple of commentary now for some time, but Goldhawk was still interested to read Susan McKay in the Guardian suggest that the power-sharing model is “probably dead”. In a withering account of where the DUP in particular finds itself, the author says... Read more »
SUSAN MCKAY’S COLUMN
