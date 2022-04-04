SUSAN MCKAY’S COLUMN

Date: April 4, 2022 - Affairs

Susan McKay

Susan McKay


THAT UNIONISM has made a rod for its own back has been a staple of commentary now for some time, but Goldhawk was still interested to read Susan McKay in the Guardian suggest that the power-sharing model is “probably dead”. In a withering account of where the DUP in particular finds itself, the author says... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber