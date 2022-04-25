TEN YEAR MENTAL REFORM

Date: April 25, 2022 - Affairs

Mary Butler


A “WATERSHED” was how Mary Butler hailed a Dáil debate in February, concluding that “fifty-one deputies, which is a lot, came to speak about the important issue of youth mental health.” An impressive turn out in Leinster House for sure, only that Fianna Fáil’s Minister of State for Mental Health was putting a neat gloss... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber