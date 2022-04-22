AN IRISH Times opinion poll revealing that an overwhelming majority of voters still stand by neutrality has been greeted with dismay if not contempt among the political media. Wherever it is the public have received their commitment to a path that rejects militarisation, it has certainly not come from either the press or leading politicians.... Read more »
MEDIA CAUGHT OUT
