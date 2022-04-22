MEDIA CAUGHT OUT

Date: April 22, 2022 - Affairs

Fionnan Sheahan

Fionnan Sheahan


AN IRISH Times opinion poll revealing that an overwhelming majority of voters still stand by neutrality has been greeted with dismay if not contempt among the political media. Wherever it is the public have received their commitment to a path that rejects militarisation, it has certainly not come from either the press or leading politicians.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber