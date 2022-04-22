WAS IT FOR THIS?

Date: April 22, 2022 - Affairs

Michael D Higgins

Michael D Higgins


BEYOND DEALING with the catastrophic fallout from Ukraine, influential elements here and abroad have been greatly emboldened by the opportunity to mould public minds toward a new era of militarism. It is with great regret then that, according to at least one opinion poll, a major shift in thinking remains elusive. That war in Europe... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber