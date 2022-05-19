GOVERNMENT’S TEST RESULTS

Date: May 19, 2022 - Affairs

Mary-Harney


WHAT WILL it take for the Government to face up to its responsibilities on medical laboratory testing? Following unparalleled scrutiny of the state’s lab capacity on foot of a cancer screening scandal and a global pandemic, this week sees frontline workers striking over pay parity and what the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) say is... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber