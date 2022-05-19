NO ROOM AT THE INN

Date: May 19, 2022 - Affairs

Paul Kelly


WITH SUMMER upon us, the hospitality sector is facing pressures old and new. Though never short of complaints to fill media space, it seems that not all challenges emanate from outside the tourism business. The Restaurants Association and Vintners Federation are the latest to hit out at Airbnb, claiming that the dearth of accommodation is... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber