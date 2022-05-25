GREEN GRENADES?

Date: May 25, 2022 - Affairs

Neasa Hourigan


REBEL GREEN Party TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello are taking an interesting gamble in choosing to break ranks on the maternity hospital, expending whatever remaining leverage they might have on environmental concerns. With Mary Lou McDonald’s surplus expected to bring in a running mate in Dublin North Central, it is unlikely that both Neasa... Read more »

