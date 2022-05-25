“CONTRARY TO Shell’s public expressions around Net Zero, they are not winding down on oil and gas, but planning to explore and extract much more”, so says Caroline Dennett, a senior safety consultant who publicly ended an eleven year relationship with the company this week. In a video posted on Linkedin that calls upon 1,400... Read more »
SHELL GAMES
“CONTRARY TO Shell’s public expressions around Net Zero, they are not winding down on oil and gas, but planning to explore and extract much more”, so says Caroline Dennett, a senior safety consultant who publicly ended an eleven year relationship with the company this week. In a video posted on Linkedin that calls upon 1,400... Read more »