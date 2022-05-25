SHELL GAMES

Date: May 25, 2022 - Affairs, Fowl Emissions

Val Cummins


“CONTRARY TO Shell’s public expressions around Net Zero, they are not winding down on oil and gas, but planning to explore and extract much more”, so says Caroline Dennett, a senior safety consultant who publicly ended an eleven year relationship with the company this week. In a video posted on Linkedin that calls upon 1,400... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber