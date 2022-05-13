THAT THE British property market, media and many of its high profile sporting corporates exist today as extensions of oligarchy – English, Australian, American, Arab, Russian or otherwise – has been well documented down the years but Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made it much more difficult to conceal that even the Conservative Party, gasp,... Read more »
KREMLIN TORIES
THAT THE British property market, media and many of its high profile sporting corporates exist today as extensions of oligarchy – English, Australian, American, Arab, Russian or otherwise – has been well documented down the years but Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made it much more difficult to conceal that even the Conservative Party, gasp,... Read more »