THE RELEASE of Bono’s memoir is “likely to be one of the big publishing events of the year” according to one Indo scribe and it will certainly be interesting to see how the U2 singer’s own efforts are received in comparison to the last serious book on the subject. Harry Browne’s 2013 polemic, The Frontman:... Read more »
BONO VOX
