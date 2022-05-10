MEDIAHUIS’S CLEAN SWEEP

Date: May 10, 2022 - Affairs

Peter Vandermeersch

Peter Vandermeersch


GREAT NEWS for Mediahuis at the Travel Extra travel journalism awards this year, as it swept the board in all five of the print category awards. Its regular contributor, Catherine Murphy, also won the overall travel journalist of the year. The country’s largest newspaper group will have been mollified by the gongs, considering it was... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber