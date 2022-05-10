GREAT NEWS for Mediahuis at the Travel Extra travel journalism awards this year, as it swept the board in all five of the print category awards. Its regular contributor, Catherine Murphy, also won the overall travel journalist of the year. The country’s largest newspaper group will have been mollified by the gongs, considering it was... Read more »
MEDIAHUIS’S CLEAN SWEEP
