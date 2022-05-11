DONNELLY TRIES TO CLOSE THE DEAL

Date: May 11, 2022 - Affairs

Stephen Donnelly

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has been most impatient as the opposition continue to ask unhelpful questions about the proposed new National Maternity Hospital. While leaders’ questions has been fraught on the topic, down in Committee Room 4 at least, it falls to Stephen Donnelly to put a more gentle face on efforts to push this arrangement... Read more »

