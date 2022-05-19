PITY TO see a cloud left hanging over Fianna Fáil’s efforts to win the information war after Stephen Donnelly’s social media was turbo charged by robots. The minister, his party and the Department of Health have asked Twitter to investigate after a video from Donnelly’s account was shared hundreds of times in a matter of... Read more »
MYSTERY FIANNA FÁIL ROBOTS
PITY TO see a cloud left hanging over Fianna Fáil’s efforts to win the information war after Stephen Donnelly’s social media was turbo charged by robots. The minister, his party and the Department of Health have asked Twitter to investigate after a video from Donnelly’s account was shared hundreds of times in a matter of... Read more »