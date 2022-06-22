LOST IN recriminations over the President’s latest impromptu state of the nation is a deeper sense of existential dread stalking the old order. Even the most ardent government cheerleaders, not to mention the ideological foes Higgins accumulated down the years, all concede ruefully that a majority will readily concur with his assessment of Irish housing... Read more »
FF AND FG BANISHED FROM THE ÁRAS?
