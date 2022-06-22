FF AND FG BANISHED FROM THE ÁRAS?

Date: June 22, 2022 - Affairs

Michael D Higgins

Michael D Higgins


LOST IN recriminations over the President’s latest impromptu state of the nation is a deeper sense of existential dread stalking the old order. Even the most ardent government cheerleaders, not to mention the ideological foes Higgins accumulated down the years, all concede ruefully that a majority will readily concur with his assessment of Irish housing... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber