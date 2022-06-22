GOOD NEWS is hard come by on the climate front, so Goldhawk was interested to read that Ireland has suddenly become best in class at recycling. Glowing highlights from Repak’s annual report are published this week by RTÉ, the Irish Times and The Journal, each with head-turning claims like “Ireland hits recycling targets for 24th... Read more »
RECYCLED PR
GOOD NEWS is hard come by on the climate front, so Goldhawk was interested to read that Ireland has suddenly become best in class at recycling. Glowing highlights from Repak’s annual report are published this week by RTÉ, the Irish Times and The Journal, each with head-turning claims like “Ireland hits recycling targets for 24th... Read more »