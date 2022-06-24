LIVELINE LEFT BEHIND

Date: June 24, 2022 - Affairs

Joe Duffy

JoeDuffy


WITH FEAR and loathing long the dominant mood in budget stricken RTÉ, the opportunity to rally around Liveline has provided a brief moment of unity in an organisation otherwise characterised by ego battles and jealous anxiety over where the axe might fall. This is at least the impression left by some media reports on the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber