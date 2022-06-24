FINE GAEL will need to draw deep in its reserves of brazenness as Paschal Donohoe navigates not just the so-called cost of living crisis but the contradictions of his own party. The Government is presently trying to manage expectations, with senior figures insisting that there will be no new measures until budget day and that... Read more »
BLUESHIRT BUDGET BLUES
FINE GAEL will need to draw deep in its reserves of brazenness as Paschal Donohoe navigates not just the so-called cost of living crisis but the contradictions of his own party. The Government is presently trying to manage expectations, with senior figures insisting that there will be no new measures until budget day and that... Read more »