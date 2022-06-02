RAY D’ARCY’S DOSH

Date: June 2, 2022 - Affairs, Media

Ray Darcy

Ray Darcy


NOW THAT RTÉ is “developing ideas” to replace Claire Byrne Live, will Ray D’Arcy finally be given a new TV programme? After his primetime Saturday night show was pulled at the end of 2019, D’Arcy’s TV time was reduced to a six-week run of The Den in November 2020 on RTÉ One. While he earned... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber