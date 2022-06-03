WITH SEVERAL RTE presenters seemingly locked in a battle to see who can most resemble Alan Partidge, Philip Boucher-Hayes moved into a clear lead in the opening episode of Hospital Live. In a scene that more or less exactly mirrored a sketch from This Time with Alan Partridge, Boucher-Hayes was instructed in how to perform CPR on... Read more »
TV REVIEW: HOSPITAL LIVE (RTE ONE)
