ROZ PURCELL’S BALLS

Date: June 30, 2022 - Affairs

Rozanna Purcell


AS HER music promoter boyfriend Zach Desmond is gearing up to orchestrate the Longitude festival this weekend, Roz Purcell is preparing for the release of her new food range, Mafu Snax, and a new collection of her Hike Life clothing range. On the snacks front, the model-turned-influencer has teamed up with Monaghan food company, Nutri... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber