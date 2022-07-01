IT OUGHT to be considered a misnomer to describe the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier as a “cold case” given the attention that this investigation has received compared to others since 1996. The newspapers have nonetheless been given a fresh round of headlines this week following the announcement that An Garda Síochána is to... Read more »
DREW’S DU PLANTIER REVIEW
IT OUGHT to be considered a misnomer to describe the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier as a “cold case” given the attention that this investigation has received compared to others since 1996. The newspapers have nonetheless been given a fresh round of headlines this week following the announcement that An Garda Síochána is to... Read more »