STRUGGLING PARENTS and even a “squeezed middle” are unlikely to heed Fine Gael’s latest round of childcare bluster. “It starts now” read the banner behind Leo Varadkar as he launched the Government’s plan to tackle exorbitant early years costs. Not a moment too soon, one would think – only this was in 2017, when the... Read more »
BLUESHIRT CHILDS PLAY
STRUGGLING PARENTS and even a “squeezed middle” are unlikely to heed Fine Gael’s latest round of childcare bluster. “It starts now” read the banner behind Leo Varadkar as he launched the Government’s plan to tackle exorbitant early years costs. Not a moment too soon, one would think – only this was in 2017, when the... Read more »