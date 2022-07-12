OIREACHTAS MEMBERS picking over the sustainability of RTÉ has seemingly done little to encourage belt tightening at Montrose. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week published a report on the national broadcaster’s present and future finances, recommending that first and foremost it must wean itself off a reliance on state funding. Notable among the 25... Read more »
RTÉ AIR MILES
OIREACHTAS MEMBERS picking over the sustainability of RTÉ has seemingly done little to encourage belt tightening at Montrose. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week published a report on the national broadcaster’s present and future finances, recommending that first and foremost it must wean itself off a reliance on state funding. Notable among the 25... Read more »