RTÉ AIR MILES

Date: July 12, 2022 - Affairs

John Kilraine

John Kilraine


OIREACHTAS MEMBERS picking over the sustainability of RTÉ has seemingly done little to encourage belt tightening at Montrose. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week published a report on the national broadcaster’s present and future finances, recommending that first and foremost it must wean itself off a reliance on state funding. Notable among the 25... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber