HEANEY ‘CENSORED’

Date: July 12, 2022 - Affairs

Seamus Heaney


WITH MODERN universities increasingly obsessed with rankings, UCD will surely be alarmed to read a recent article in the Irish Times. Tara Street’s resident philosopher, Joe Humphreys, brings news that “free speech” is under threat at the college, at least if we are to believe the assessment of “United States-based non-partisan Foundation for Individual Rights... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber