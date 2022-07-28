IONA INTITUTE BEDS IN

Date: July 28, 2022 - Affairs

David Quinn

GOLDHAWK was relieved to find David Quinn’s weekly column has so far escaped judgment day at the Sunday Times. With over half of Nóirín Hegarty’s full time staff heading for the exit, there remained some continuity in the opinion pages at the weekend, with the Iona Institute director calling for tighter limits on immigration. On... Read more »

