MARTIN AND Varadkar cannot have been too fearful during what has been painted as gladiatorial negotiations on agricultural pollution. Initial reports now are that cabinet are expected to sign off a 25% emissions cut, with additional mitigation tacked on for added fudge. This is some ways short of the required action, but the old parties... Read more »
GREENS GOING NOWHERE
MARTIN AND Varadkar cannot have been too fearful during what has been painted as gladiatorial negotiations on agricultural pollution. Initial reports now are that cabinet are expected to sign off a 25% emissions cut, with additional mitigation tacked on for added fudge. This is some ways short of the required action, but the old parties... Read more »