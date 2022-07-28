GREENS GOING NOWHERE

Date: July 28, 2022 - Affairs

Eamon Ryan

Eamon Ryan


MARTIN AND Varadkar cannot have been too fearful during what has been painted as gladiatorial negotiations on agricultural pollution. Initial reports now are that cabinet are expected to sign off a 25% emissions cut, with additional mitigation tacked on for added fudge. This is some ways short of the required action, but the old parties... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber