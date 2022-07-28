IRISH PODCAST AWARDS’ PROMO

Angela Scanlon


A VERITABLE orgy of backslapping and self-praise greeted the announcement of nominees for the Irish Podcast Awards 2022 (IPAs), the newest entrant to the already-crowded media awards calendar. British company Haymarket Media Group has swooped in to put on the awards ceremony, and it is also behind the British Podcast Awards and Australian Podcast Awards.... Read more »

