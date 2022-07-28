WHEN CHARLIE McConalogue was unexpectedly elevated to cabinet at the expense of Dara Calleary, few predicted the emergence of that rare creature in Irish politics: a nationally minded government minister. While the bike-riding media above in Dublin sneer at rural parochialism, cometh McConalogue, a TD from the most historically deprived of all Irish counties who... Read more »
CHARLIE MCCONALOGUE’S BEEF
WHEN CHARLIE McConalogue was unexpectedly elevated to cabinet at the expense of Dara Calleary, few predicted the emergence of that rare creature in Irish politics: a nationally minded government minister. While the bike-riding media above in Dublin sneer at rural parochialism, cometh McConalogue, a TD from the most historically deprived of all Irish counties who... Read more »