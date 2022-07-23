JENNIFER ZAMPARELLI’S HAIRY VENTURE

Date: July 23, 2022

Jennifer Zamparelli


WHILE SHE may be one of the leading lights of RTÉ at present, Jennifer Zamparelli is making sure all of her curlers aren’t in one basket by investing in a new hair salon. After publicly fangirling over the haircuts she received at Oslo hair and beauty salon over the past year, the 2fm presenter is... Read more »

