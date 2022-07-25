ECONOMIC HISTORIAN Adam Tooze has emerged in recent years as one of the Anglosphere’s foremost celebrity intellectuals. Just as likely to be found in the left-leaning London Review of Books as he is at a crucible of globalism like the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Columbia University professor has amassed influence and admirers across... Read more »
PASCHAL DONOHOE’S WAR CHEST
ECONOMIC HISTORIAN Adam Tooze has emerged in recent years as one of the Anglosphere’s foremost celebrity intellectuals. Just as likely to be found in the left-leaning London Review of Books as he is at a crucible of globalism like the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Columbia University professor has amassed influence and admirers across... Read more »