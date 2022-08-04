LYNN RUANE’S CV

Date: August 4, 2022 - Affairs

Lynn Ruane


WITH SEANAD Éireann enjoying its summer break until September 14th, Lynn Ruane is using her free time to travel around the country in a campervan with colourful British actress, Miriam Margolyes. The unlikely pairing was put together by Kite Entertainment to front a two-part RTÉ One series documentary about Lady Gregory. The production company seems... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber