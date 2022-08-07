“ANTI PRAYER” SCARE

Date: August 7, 2022 - Affairs

Danny-Healy-Rae


SOME GOOD news at last for Ireland’s anti-abortion activists with confirmation that chaplaincy services are set to continue as normal in the state’s health service. A graphic circulating online as well as remarks in the media from Danny Healy Rae TD this week left the impression that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was in the process... Read more »

