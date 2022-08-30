PATRICIA CALLAN’S RISE

Date: August 30, 2022 - Affairs

Patricia Callan


PATRICIA CALLAN’S climb to the top of the public affairs mountain has put the pugnacious lobbyist on a collision course with the businesses that she used to represent. For over a decade, Callan acted as director of the Small Firms Association (SFA), Ibec’s in-house clone of rival lobby group ISME, the Irish Small and Medium... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber