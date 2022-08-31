ALAN BARRETT’S NEW PATRONS

Date: August 31, 2022

Alan Barrett

Alan Barrett


THE IMMEDIATE future looks secure for the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) with some very influential backers coming on board. Goldhawk notes that Google Inc, Kingspan and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta have been added to the list of donors as no less than “Whitaker Patrons”, with each contributing €20,000 to the institute’s work this year.... Read more »

