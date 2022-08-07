ONE NEED not have studied Generals Sun Tzu or Custer to wonder if America’s provocation and China’s reaction are both in themselves signs of insecurity. With Democrats heading into difficult midterm elections, it was hardly surprising to see the congresswoman with America’s oldest and largest Chinese immigrant constituency touching down in Taipei last week. Washington... Read more »
SOUTH CHINA SEAS
