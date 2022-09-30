GREEN BOLSHEVIKS?

Date: September 30, 2022 - Affairs

Pearse Doherty

Pearse Doherty


CRYSTAL BALL gazing around Sinn Féin takes amusing and even contradictory forms as the party edges toward government. In the Irish Times, Stephen Collins warns that the latest disaster unfolding in Britain is what awaits Irish voters should they fail to recognise and reward the work of the current administration. This in itself is a... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber