BONO PR

Date: September 30, 2022 - Affairs

Bono

Bono


WITH BONO busy promoting his memoir and other interests, the U2 PR machine is a thing to behold. The frontman kicked off the month in TIME Magazine with a book extract on “his friend, Mikhail Gorbachev”. Then, another teaser in New Yorker Magazine, with stories from his childhood that were swiftly reproduced on front pages... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber