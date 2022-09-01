RTÉ’S WEBSITE was quick off the mark to boast about its stars “leading” the Imro Radio Awards shortlist, although a closer scrutiny reveals a little massaging of the facts. The tally shows that Bauer Media Audio’s stations have 53 nominations compared to 37 for RTÉ’s lot. The breakdown for Bauer is Newstalk (23), Today FM... Read more »
RTÉ’S IMRO SPIN
RTÉ’S WEBSITE was quick off the mark to boast about its stars “leading” the Imro Radio Awards shortlist, although a closer scrutiny reveals a little massaging of the facts. The tally shows that Bauer Media Audio’s stations have 53 nominations compared to 37 for RTÉ’s lot. The breakdown for Bauer is Newstalk (23), Today FM... Read more »