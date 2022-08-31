NO LOVE ON RTÉ

Date: August 31, 2022 - Affairs

Jim Jennings


AMID MANY troubling headlines, the most chilling that Goldhawk encountered recently was news that the national broadcaster intends to “restore Irish comedy to RTÉ2”, and, more alarmingly, is apparently “in the process of developing a new television vehicle for Claire Byrne.” It was not clear if perhaps both these ambitions pertained to the same programme.... Read more »

