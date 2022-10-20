A WIKI MYSTERY

Date: October 20, 2022

Wikipedia


GOLDHAWK IS interested to see that the Wikipedia page for “Shoneenism” has been updated considerably in recent days. While just over a week ago the entry contained a brief five sentence overview on the subject, the page has since swelled to include a potted history of British colonial crimes in Ireland and now devotes considerable... Read more »

