IT IS not often that RTÉ produces an intriguing shake up among its “on-air talent”. Long-time broadcaster Damien O’Reilly is off to Brussels to look after the interests of the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society. He is only the latest journalist to turn industry lobbyist though few will be too surprised in this instance, given the... Read more »
BOUCHER HAYES DONS THE RTÉ WELLIES
IT IS not often that RTÉ produces an intriguing shake up among its “on-air talent”. Long-time broadcaster Damien O’Reilly is off to Brussels to look after the interests of the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society. He is only the latest journalist to turn industry lobbyist though few will be too surprised in this instance, given the... Read more »