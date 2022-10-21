IT HAS certainly been a vintage week for double standards in Irish politics. The government remains up in arms on behalf of Shane Ross in his efforts to promote a book on Mary Lou McDonald, though this time two years ago it was a very different story. When the very same author published a book... Read more »
DOUBLE STANDARDS
IT HAS certainly been a vintage week for double standards in Irish politics. The government remains up in arms on behalf of Shane Ross in his efforts to promote a book on Mary Lou McDonald, though this time two years ago it was a very different story. When the very same author published a book... Read more »